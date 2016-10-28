Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Upstarts

Randi Zuckerberg: We need more tech-savvy women in pop culture

Randi Zuckerberg tells CNNMoney's Laurie Segall that she hopes her new kids' show "DOT" and book "Missy President" will inspire more women to work in tech.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular