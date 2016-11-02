Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

YouTube CEO: The Internet 'could use a lot more women'

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki was the first woman hired at Google, and today is the top ranking woman in the company. She tells CNN's Poppy Harlow that she is sad that not enough women are part of a revolution in technology.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular