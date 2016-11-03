Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Innovate

Tribe makes video game to pass on folk tales

The Cook Inlet Tribal Council of Alaska worried local kids weren't learning enough folklore. They teamed up with Upper One Games to create "Never Alone", a video game based on Inupiat history and mythology.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular