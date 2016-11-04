Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Facebook exec: If we started today we'd be mobile only

Carolyn Everson, VP of Global Marketing Solutions, tells CNN's Poppy Harlow the next billion people to get online are "going to be mobile only."

