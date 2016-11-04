Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
CNNMoney Reports

Facebook exec: 'I'm still often the only woman in many meetings'

Facebook's head of global advertising sales, Carolyn Everson, tells CNN's Poppy Harlow diversity in tech is critical because "women have very important skills to bring."

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular