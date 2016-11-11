Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
China's shopping blitz sets new record
by CNNMoney Staff
@CNNTech
Alibaba's Singles Day raked in more than $15 billion in sales, breaking last year's record. But the SEC and critics question the jaw dropping numbers.
Top Videos
01:25
Here's what we know about Trump's economic plan
02:42
20 things Donald Trump has promised to do in office
01:52
The Donald Trump market rally continues
03:27
Wikileaks rejects pro-Trump bias allegations
03:44
Alibaba CEO: We want to make Singles Day a global festival
01:56
How will Trump deal with China?
