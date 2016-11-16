Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

To CNNMoney
Upstarts

Reengineering the vitamin

We pay a lot of attention to the ingredients that go into our food, but most of is don't scrutinize our vitamins. Ritual founder, Katerina Schneider talks about how her company crafted an essential vitamin for women, all while being a new mom.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular