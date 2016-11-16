Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Solving cold cases by 3D printing skulls

At the University of South Florida, forensic artists from around the country have gathered to sculpt 3D printed skulls with clay in an effort to recreate the the faces of missing and unidentified people.

