Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

To CNNMoney
CNNMoney Reports

Getting lost around the Kremlin? Russia could be 'GPS spoofing' Google maps

While driving by the Kremlin, Russians have noticed that their GPS devices aren't accurately reflecting where they are physically. Experts say it's possible the Kremlin is trying to prevent drones from flying overhead.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular