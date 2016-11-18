Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Amazon's new ad: A response to anti-Muslim rhetoric
Amazon's latest commercial targets anti-Muslim rhetoric by highlighting commonalities between a priest and an imam.
Top Videos
01:56
Why Trump's tax plan could raise taxes for 8.7 million households
02:20
Coach Calipari on leadership, social media in age of Trump
03:13
McDonald's CEO: We are 'modernizing' your burger experience
04:24
Can Thanksgiving come in a box?
01:01
This convertible is now the most expensive Mercedes you can buy
02:21
Solving cold cases by 3D printing skulls
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
A mind-blowing 21-month 0% intro APR credit card
The 10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Top 7 cards for those with excellent credit
Enjoy a $500 intro bonus with this credit card
Most Popular
Is Amazon going after Trump with its new ad?
Wall Street Journal to Trump: Liquidate your holdings
Obamacare: Entrepreneurs up in arms about losing it