Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Innovate
Instagram launches live video and disappearing messages
Instagram's newest update lets users livestream video and send direct messages that disappear. The latter looks quite similar to the key feature of Snapchat.
Related Videos
01:14
Instagram launches live video and disappearing messages
02:21
Solving cold cases by 3D printing skulls
02:44
Riding shotgun in Baidu's driverless car
01:56
Tinder now offers 37 choices for gender
01:51
The story behind QWERTY
04:21
Hyperloop One explains Middle East plans
Top Videos
00:56
Chicago O'Hare employees vote to strike
02:50
Why Coach doesn't want to be a discount brand
05:17
Top Mexico official eyes 'openness' in Trump stance
01:28
Say 'Hello' to Barbie's new voice-activated Dreamhouse
01:33
Alec Baldwin returns as Trump on 'SNL'
03:12
Did fake news help elect Donald Trump?
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
A mind-blowing 21-month 0% intro APR credit card
The 10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Top 7 cards for those with excellent credit
Enjoy a $500 intro bonus with this credit card
Most Popular
Protecting Donald Trump costs New York City more than $1 million a day
Top network executives, anchors meet with Donald Trump
Jony Ive's Christmas tree design is ... boring