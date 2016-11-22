Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Innovate
Catching poachers with high-tech cameras
by Lisa Fischer
@CNNTech
At the Mara Conservancy in Kenya, thermal-imaging cameras with artificial intelligence are helping rangers stop poachers in their tracks.
Related Videos
00:58
Catching poachers with high-tech cameras
01:14
Instagram launches live video and disappearing messages
02:21
Solving cold cases by 3D printing skulls
02:44
Riding shotgun in Baidu's driverless car
01:56
Tinder now offers 37 choices for gender
01:51
The story behind QWERTY
Top Videos
01:05
How the Dow got to 19,000
03:25
Startup is trying to reinvent the piton engine
05:02
How will Trump fund infrastructure projects?
01:14
Protecting Trump in NYC will cost millions
00:56
Chicago O'Hare employees vote to strike
02:50
Why Coach doesn't want to be a discount brand
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
A mind-blowing 21-month 0% intro APR credit card
The 10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Top 7 cards for those with excellent credit
Enjoy a $500 intro bonus with this credit card
Most Popular
Trump starts un-canceled meeting with New York Times by complaining about the Times
Trump says he's "seriously considering" Ben Carson for HUD secretary
Controversy brews over Trump Tower in Argentina