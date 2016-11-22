Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Upstarts
Startup is literally trying to reinvent the wheel
An Israeli startup is trying to redesign and reinvent the wheel by changing the suspension arms. The company hopes to use it in wheelchairs, bicycles and cars.
Related Videos
02:51
Startup is literally trying to reinvent the wheel
03:15
Reengineering the vitamin
02:29
Inside the life of Musical.ly star Baby Ariel
02:24
Co-working space, complete with coding bootcamp
02:43
Inside WeLive's NYC apartments
03:14
Randi Zuckerberg: We need more tech-savvy women in pop culture
Top Videos
01:14
Protecting Trump in NYC will cost millions
00:56
Chicago O'Hare employees vote to strike
02:50
Why Coach doesn't want to be a discount brand
05:17
Top Mexico official eyes 'openness' in Trump stance
01:28
Say 'Hello' to Barbie's new voice-activated Dreamhouse
01:33
Alec Baldwin returns as Trump on 'SNL'
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
A mind-blowing 21-month 0% intro APR credit card
The 10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Top 7 cards for those with excellent credit
Enjoy a $500 intro bonus with this credit card
Most Popular
Trump cancels New York Times meeting, then changes his mind
Dow hits new high of 19,000 as Trump rally continues
Protecting Donald Trump costs New York City more than $1 million a day