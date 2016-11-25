Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
On Abu Dhabi
Developing unmanned vessels in Abu Dhabi
5G International is a leading player in advanced autonomous vessel technology. The company says its location in Abu Dhabi gives it a critical advantage over the competition - reducing red tape and providing easy access to the latest technology.
Related Videos
02:43
Developing unmanned vessels in Abu Dhabi
02:47
A look at the world's youngest financial center
02:42
NYU Abu Dhabi: Fostering entrepreneurs
Top Videos
02:08
How did 'pizzagate' inspire violence?
03:03
FB Messenger bots replace customer service for brands
03:37
Ivanka's business ties in Japan raise more potential conflicts for Donald Trump
03:58
Google's Brin: U.S. abandoning science would be 'foolish'
01:07
Ohio is testing out self-driving trucks
01:54
What is a DDoS attack?
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Transferring your balance to a 21-month 0% APR is ingenious
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
A proven method to stop paying credit card interest
Cards charging 0% interest until 2018
10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Most Popular
Trump wants to cancel Air Force One order from Boeing
More colleges open food pantries to fight hunger on America's campuses
American CEOs are thrilled with Trump