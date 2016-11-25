Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

To CNNMoney
On Abu Dhabi

Developing unmanned vessels in Abu Dhabi

5G International is a leading player in advanced autonomous vessel technology. The company says its location in Abu Dhabi gives it a critical advantage over the competition - reducing red tape and providing easy access to the latest technology.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular