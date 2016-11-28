Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Upstarts
This panda is dancing: Inside the 'time well spent' movement
by Alfredo Alcantara
@CNNTech
At a time when we're constantly bombarded by notifications, alerts, etc., poet Max Stossel is part of a cultural movement examining how internet culture has shaped us. But how will the future look if we designed tech to enhance humanity?
Related Videos
03:34
This panda is dancing: Inside the 'time well spent' movement
03:35
Tumblr tackles mental health
03:15
Reengineering the vitamin
02:29
Inside the life of Musical.ly star Baby Ariel
02:24
Co-working space, complete with coding bootcamp
02:43
Inside WeLive's NYC apartments
Top Videos
00:59
Black Friday Brawls
01:10
Real-life transformer up for auction
02:21
Cuban smuggling ring held baseball players captive
02:27
What it's like to live in Trump Tower if you aren't Donald Trump
02:10
Trump vs. the press
01:02
Alfa Romeo's first SUV, the Stelvio
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
A mind-blowing 21-month 0% intro APR credit card
The 10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Top 7 cards for those with excellent credit
Enjoy a $500 intro bonus with this credit card
Most Popular
Amazon unveils Cyber Monday deals
These people are opting out of Obamacare
5 tech gifts you should definitely avoid this holiday season