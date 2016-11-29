Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
India 2020
India taps into solar energy to power hospitals and schools
by Melissa Hassett
@CNNTech
In India, 300 million people do not have access to electricity. Orb Energy aims to provide 2 gigawatts of solar energy by 2022. It makes a range of solar systems in Bangalore, from water heaters to streetlights.
