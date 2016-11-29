Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

India 2020

India taps into solar energy to power hospitals and schools

In India, 300 million people do not have access to electricity. Orb Energy aims to provide 2 gigawatts of solar energy by 2022. It makes a range of solar systems in Bangalore, from water heaters to streetlights.

