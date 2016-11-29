Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Holiday Shopping
Patagonia donates Black Friday sales
Patagonia's Vice President of Environmental Affairs, Rick Ridgeway, explains why the retailer is giving 100% of its Black Friday sales to groups working to protect the planet.
