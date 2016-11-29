Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Powering Your World
Your sewage can be turned into fuel
In minutes researchers at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory can turn human waste into biocrude, an oil that can be refined into gasoline or diesel.
