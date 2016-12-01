Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Upstarts
Brit + Co founder: 'Women are too honest'
by Lisa Fischer
@CNNTech
Brit + Co founder, Brit Morin sits down with CNNMoney's Laurie Segall to talk about the importance of being creative and how women can get ahead in Silicon Valley.
Related Videos
02:09
Saudi businesswomen: We want to drive
03:20
Brit + Co founder: 'Women are too honest'
03:24
The fate of the Vine star
02:50
How AI and humans can work together for better translation
03:34
This panda is dancing: Inside the 'time well spent' movement
03:35
Tumblr tackles mental health
Top Videos
00:59
Italian banks are drowning in bad debt
02:59
How mall Santas are made
03:07
Applying modern science to traditional Indian medicine
02:39
Billionaire businessman: Trump is not a bluffer
04:21
Arianna Huffington: Sleep is vital for success
01:02
Why OPEC is cutting oil production
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Transferring your balance to a 21-month 0% APR is ingenious
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
A proven method to stop paying credit card interest
Cards charging 0% interest until 2018
10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Most Popular
Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz to step down
Nearly one million Android phones infected by hackers
Kelly Ripa: Anderson Cooper is 'the one that got away'