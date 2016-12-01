Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Holiday Shopping
Holiday Gift Guide: Wireless headphones
by Jack Regan
@jack_regan
Now that Apple's ditched the headphone jack, wireless headphones are hotter than ever. These are our picks for the 2016 holiday season.
Related Videos
01:31
Holiday Gift Guide: Wireless headphones
01:04
Star Wars drones battle mid-air at 35mph
03:19
Patagonia donates Black Friday sales
02:59
How mall Santas are made
01:12
Hands on with Nintendo's retro-style mini console: the NES Classic Edition
01:01
Hatchimals are the high maintenance Tamagotchis of the 21st century
Top Videos
00:59
Italian banks are drowning in bad debt
02:59
How mall Santas are made
03:07
Applying modern science to traditional Indian medicine
02:39
Billionaire businessman: Trump is not a bluffer
04:21
Arianna Huffington: Sleep is vital for success
01:02
Why OPEC is cutting oil production
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Transferring your balance to a 21-month 0% APR is ingenious
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
A proven method to stop paying credit card interest
Cards charging 0% interest until 2018
10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Most Popular
Trump: Companies will be punished for leaving U.S.
Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz to step down
How Donald Trump got Carrier to stay