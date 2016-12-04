Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Unhackable
What is a DDOS attack?
by Jack Regan, Ian Berry & Luke Rotzler
@CNNTech
DDOS, or Distributed Denial of Service, is a common method hackers use to take down websites and services. CNNMoney's Samuel Burke explains what it all means.
Related Videos
01:54
What is a DDOS attack?
03:32
How hackers could swing the election
02:58
Watch a hacked ATM spew cash
02:19
An inside look at sextortion
02:55
Watch this hacker break into a company
04:38
Blackmailed and held for ransom on Facebook
Top Videos
01:31
Holiday Gift Guide: Wireless headphones
03:20
Brit + Co founder: 'Women are too honest'
04:30
Howard Schultz stepping down as Starbucks CEO
02:22
Trump claims victory at Carrier, but critics aren't so sure
03:10
How this Indian city is attracting startups
00:59
Italian banks are drowning in bad debt
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Transferring your balance to a 21-month 0% APR is ingenious
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
A proven method to stop paying credit card interest
Cards charging 0% interest until 2018
10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Most Popular
Donald Trump bashes 'SNL' on Twitter after sketch about him tweeting too much
Donald Trump doubles down on 35% tax for businesses that ship jobs out of U.S.
China warns Trump: Good luck bringing jobs back to America