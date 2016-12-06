Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Holiday Shopping
Holiday Gift Guide: Smart luggage
by Jack Regan
@jack_regan
With features like location trackers and phone chargers, these are no ordinary bags. Here are our favorite smart suitcases for the 2016 holiday season.
Related Videos
01:30
Holiday Gift Guide: Smart luggage
01:31
Holiday Gift Guide: Wireless headphones
01:04
Star Wars drones battle mid-air at 35mph
03:19
Patagonia donates Black Friday sales
02:59
How mall Santas are made
01:12
Hands on with Nintendo's retro-style mini console: the NES Classic Edition
Top Videos
03:09
Astronauts Scott and Mark Kelly to Trump: 'Trust the scientists'
02:26
Trump: Japan's SoftBank to invest $50B in U.S. jobs
04:57
Why Air Force One needs an update
04:24
Tech giants join forces to fight terror
02:08
How did 'pizzagate' inspire violence?
03:03
FB Messenger bots replace customer service for brands
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Transferring your balance to a 21-month 0% APR is ingenious
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
A proven method to stop paying credit card interest
Cards charging 0% interest until 2018
10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Most Popular
Trump wants to cancel Air Force One order from Boeing
Trump claims credit for $50 billion investment by Japanese firm
Donald Trump says he sold all his stocks in June