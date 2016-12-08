Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

To CNNMoney
Innovate

Making scientists the new celebrities

At the Breakthrough Awards, CNN's Rachel Crane sits down with Yuri Milner, Sergey Brin, Anne Wojcicki, Scott and Mark Kelly, and will.i.am to talk about how to make science cool again.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular