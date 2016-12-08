Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Upstarts
Tech to make background checks a little smarter
Onfido is a startup that aims to streamline remote background checks and identity verification by using facial recognition technology.
Related Videos
02:58
Tech to make background checks a little smarter
00:54
Stackable micro-apartments for the homeless
02:09
Saudi businesswomen: We want to drive
03:20
Brit + Co founder: 'Women are too honest'
03:24
The fate of the Vine star
02:50
How AI and humans can work together for better translation
Top Videos
02:35
Why banks are looking to spy movies for answers
03:05
Starbucks CEO: 'America needs a successful President'
04:30
Carrier union boss: 550 jobs still leaving U.S.
02:04
Fancy a leather-wrapped rock? Sorry, sold out
01:30
Holiday Gift Guide: Smart luggage
00:49
Donald Trump is Time's Person of the Year
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Transferring your balance to a 21-month 0% APR is ingenious
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
A proven method to stop paying credit card interest
Cards charging 0% interest until 2018
10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Most Popular
Carrier union boss: No regrets about calling Trump a liar
Trump unleashes tweet on Carrier union boss who blasted him
Nordstrom's $85 leather-wrapped rock has sold out online