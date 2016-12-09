Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Holiday Shopping
Holiday Gift Guide: Kitchen gadgets
by Jack Regan
@jack_regan
From indoor grills to 3D printers for pancakes, these are our favorite kitchen gadgets for the 2016 holiday season.
Related Videos
01:07
Holiday Gift Guide: Kitchen gadgets
01:18
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking stuffers
01:30
Holiday Gift Guide: Smart luggage
01:31
Holiday Gift Guide: Wireless headphones
01:04
Star Wars drones battle mid-air at 35mph
03:19
Patagonia donates Black Friday sales
Top Videos
01:18
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking stuffers
02:34
Don't get duped by these online shopping scams
02:26
Trump's Twitter inspiration: TV?
01:19
New Labor Secretary approves this ad
02:26
Starbucks' new CEO: We'll never have robots
03:21
The life hacks and habits of billionaires
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Transferring your balance to a 21-month 0% APR is ingenious
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
A proven method to stop paying credit card interest
Cards charging 0% interest until 2018
10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Most Popular
Ex-CIA boss amazed Trump doesn't believe Russia hacked US election
Trump & Boeing: It's not about Air Force One, it's about China
Donald Trump's 'Celebrity Apprentice' deal may include money from brands