Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

To CNNMoney
Powering Your World

No water, no problem. Growing tomatoes in the desert

Sundrop Farms in South Australia is growing 15,000 tons of tomatoes using seawater and thousands of mirrors.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular