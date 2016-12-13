Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Innovate
Take a VR sleigh ride with Samsung
by Maya Dangerfield
@CNNTech
Tourists and shoppers heading to New York's Herald Square can hop on a 4D sleigh ride courtesy of Samsung Gear VR.
Related Videos
01:01
Take a VR sleigh ride with Samsung
04:01
Making scientists the new celebrities
03:21
The life hacks and habits of billionaires
01:02
Netflix's 'Iron Fist' will look different than most shows
03:09
Astronauts Scott and Mark Kelly to Trump: 'Trust the scientists'
03:58
Google's Brin: U.S. abandoning science would be 'foolish'
Top Videos
01:20
The economy is ready, here comes a rate hike
02:21
Can Disney make a 'Star Wars' prequel fans will like?
01:01
Take a VR sleigh ride with Samsung
02:39
Trump's conflicts of interest are unprecedented
01:33
Rex Tillerson in 90 seconds
01:11
No water, no problem. Growing tomatoes in the desert
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Transferring your balance to a 21-month 0% APR is ingenious
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
A proven method to stop paying credit card interest
Cards charging 0% interest until 2018
10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Most Popular
What a Fed rate hike means for you
IEA: The global oil surplus will disappear in 2017
Apple's AirPods finally go on sale