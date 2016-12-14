Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Innovate
Silly Putty has a new, scientific use
Researchers at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland made a Silly Putty-like polymer conduct electricity by mixing it with graphene. The resulting material has an array of potential medical uses.
