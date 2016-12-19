Dubai's smart city ambitions

Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Dubai is aiming to become a leading smart city by 2021. The United Arab Emirates city is crowd sourcing for innovation by having startups from around the world work directly with government entities.

