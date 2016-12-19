Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
CNNMoney Reports
How social media filter bubbles work
by Jack Regan and Meshach Rojas
@CNNTech
Ever feel like everyone on the internet thinks just like you do? It's likely because of a phenomenon called filter bubbles.
Related Videos
01:31
How social media filter bubbles work
01:56
Why Heineken doesn't depend on brand loyalty
02:03
AOL wants to re-claim its leadership
00:59
Obama: I told Putin to cut it out on hacking
01:04
Obama: Hillary Clinton was not treated fairly
02:55
Inside the holiday rush at FedEx
Top Videos
01:31
How social media filter bubbles work
01:00
2016: The year of the Brexit vote
01:17
China's elevated bus is going nowhere
02:55
Inside the holiday rush at FedEx
02:10
Trump paid millions to his own businesses during campaign
01:39
Got a Yahoo account? Here's what should be on your radar
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Transferring your balance to a 21-month 0% APR is ingenious
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
A proven method to stop paying credit card interest
Cards charging 0% interest until 2018
10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Most Popular
China's famous elevated bus is now just a giant roadblock
Christine Lagarde, IMF chief, guilty of negligence
The Great Rotation: Investors buy stocks, ditch bonds