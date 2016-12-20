Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

To CNNMoney
CNNMoney Reports

Mark Zuckerberg's awkward afternoon with Morgan Freeman's voice

Mark Zuckerberg introduced Jarvis, his new AI assistant with the voice of Morgan Freeman, from the comforts of his own home.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular