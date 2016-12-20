Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
CNNMoney Reports
Mark Zuckerberg's awkward afternoon with Morgan Freeman's voice
by Moss Cohen
@CNNTech
Mark Zuckerberg introduced Jarvis, his new AI assistant with the voice of Morgan Freeman, from the comforts of his own home.
Related Videos
02:14
Mark Zuckerberg's awkward afternoon with Morgan Freeman's voice
01:31
How social media filter bubbles work
01:56
Why Heineken doesn't depend on brand loyalty
02:03
AOL wants to re-claim its leadership
00:59
Obama: I told Putin to cut it out on hacking
01:04
Obama: Hillary Clinton was not treated fairly
Top Videos
01:15
Last-minute shoppers, you still have time
01:00
2016: 'Happy end' for oil after rough ride
01:31
How social media filter bubbles work
01:00
2016: The year of the Brexit vote
01:17
China's elevated bus is going nowhere
02:55
Inside the holiday rush at FedEx
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Transferring your balance to a 21-month 0% APR is ingenious
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
Best credit cards for 2017
Cards charging 0% interest until 2018
10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Most Popular
Merry Christmas: You're fired!
Olive Garden is 'molto bene' with diners and investors
Mark Zuckerberg debuts AI assistant voiced by Morgan Freeman