Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
India 20 Under 40
These robots improve warehouse efficiency
by Michala Sabnani
@CNNTech
GreyOrange is a robotic firm that aims to automate warehouses in India and the world. CNN talks to co-founder Samay Kohli who is aiming to expand into the Middle East, China, and Europe.
Related Videos
02:00
These robots improve warehouse efficiency
01:55
This company helps women in India find custom-fit success
02:45
She turned a homegrown lab into a multinational healthcare brand
Top Videos
03:09
Nissan wants to remotely pilot self-driving cars
01:00
Toyota's space-age concept car for 2030
03:35
Don Peebles: Trump will help create 'upward mobility' for minorities
03:20
First date with humanoid robot Pepper
02:44
First look at Faraday Future's electric racecar
03:39
Coal country afraid Trump will repeal black lung benefits with Obamacare
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A mind-blowing 18-month 0% APR credit card
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
8 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
The highest paying cash back card has arrived
Most Popular
McDonald's gives up control of its China business in $2 billion deal
Donald Trump attacks Meryl Streep for speech at Golden Globes
Chevy Bolt wins Car of the Year