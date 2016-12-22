Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Marketplace Middle East
Souk: The Arab world's largest e-commerce site
Ronaldo Mouchawar established the Middle East's first online auction site, Souk.com, in 2005. It has become the region's first ever unicorn.
Related Videos
02:00
Saudi Arabia is growing its tech scene
02:14
Souk: The Arab world's largest e-commerce site
02:17
Dubai's smart city ambitions
Top Videos
01:35
An afternoon with Snap Spectacles
00:56
Where do letters to Santa go?
00:58
A look inside Apple's AirPods
02:14
Mark Zuckerberg's awkward afternoon with Morgan Freeman's voice
01:15
Last-minute shoppers, you still have time
01:00
2016: 'Happy end' for oil after rough ride
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
Transferring your balance to an 18-month 0% APR is ingenious
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
8 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
10 best balance transfer credit cards of 2016
Most Popular
Oprah loses 40 pounds, gains big $ with Weight Watchers
Should I take my pension as a lump sum or lifetime payments?
U.S. economy grew strong 3.5% in third quarter