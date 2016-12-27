Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

To CNNMoney
Innovate

Why we watch a ball drop on NYE

It's an American tradition to ring in the New Year with the Times Square ball drop. CNNMoney takes a look at the surprising history of this 100-year-old ritual.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular