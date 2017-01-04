Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Upstarts
Faraday Future unveils first production car
by Anastasia Anashkina
@CNNTech
The mysterious electric car startup Faraday Future has finally unveiled its flagship vehicle FF 91.
Related Videos
01:45
Faraday Future unveils first production car
01:54
Why selfie app Meitu could be worth billions
02:38
A Dubai startup is trying to reinvent laundry
04:27
How Joseph Gordon-Levitt's acting dry spell led to a tech startup
00:54
Stackable micro-apartments for the homeless
02:58
Tech to make background checks a little smarter
Top Videos
03:39
Coal country afraid Trump will repeal black lung benefits with Obamacare
03:15
Newsroom leaders' New Year's Resolutions
02:17
Delta has healthier food. But does it taste good?
01:08
Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher passes
00:40
Trump: Sprint bringing back 5,000 jobs
00:56
Ford unveils sleeker self-driving Fusion
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A mind-blowing 18-month 0% APR credit card
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
8 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
The highest paying cash back card has arrived
Most Popular
Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News for NBC News
Lego's new kit teaches kids to code
Rex Tillerson to put Exxon nest egg in a trust over conflict of interest concerns