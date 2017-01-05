Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Gadget
This smart glove turns physical therapy into a game
by Jack Regan & Gabe Ramirez
@CNNTech
The RAPAEL Smart Glove turns video games like darts and ping pong into physical therapy for stroke victims.
Related Videos
01:58
This smart glove turns physical therapy into a game
01:35
An afternoon with Snap Spectacles
02:25
We tried Apple's AirPods
00:58
A look inside Apple's AirPods
01:23
Apple set up a smart home to demo Home app
00:58
Ripping apart the Microsoft Surface Studio
Top Videos
03:39
Coal country afraid Trump will repeal black lung benefits with Obamacare
03:15
Newsroom leaders' New Year's Resolutions
02:17
Delta has healthier food. But does it taste good?
01:08
Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher passes
00:40
Trump: Sprint bringing back 5,000 jobs
00:56
Ford unveils sleeker self-driving Fusion
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A mind-blowing 18-month 0% APR credit card
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
8 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
The highest paying cash back card has arrived
Most Popular
Macy's is closing 68 stores, cutting 10,000 jobs
Kingston's new 2 terabyte flash drive is the world's biggest
Apple yanks New York Times apps in China