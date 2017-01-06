Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

LG's new robots do your chores

LG's Hub robot is a personal assistant that controls your appliances with the help of Amazon's Alexa. The company also introduced a robot for yard work and navigating the airport.

