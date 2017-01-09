Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

To CNNMoney
CES

Riding (and screaming) in the Faraday FF 91

Amidst controversy, Faraday Future has finally unveiled its first production car -- the FF 91. CNNtech's Samuel Burke hops in to see just how fast this thing can go.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular