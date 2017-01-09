Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
CES
Riding (and screaming) in the Faraday FF 91
by Anastasia Anashkina, Jack Regan & Gabe Ramirez
@CNNTech
Amidst controversy, Faraday Future has finally unveiled its first production car -- the FF 91. CNNtech's Samuel Burke hops in to see just how fast this thing can go.
Related Videos
02:36
Riding (and screaming) in the Faraday FF 91
03:09
Nissan wants to remotely pilot self-driving cars
01:45
Faraday Future unveils first production car
01:58
This smart glove turns physical therapy into a game
03:20
First date with humanoid robot Pepper
01:00
Toyota's space-age concept car for 2030
Top Videos
03:09
Nissan wants to remotely pilot self-driving cars
01:00
Toyota's space-age concept car for 2030
03:35
Don Peebles: Trump will help create 'upward mobility' for minorities
03:20
First date with humanoid robot Pepper
02:44
First look at Faraday Future's electric racecar
03:39
Coal country afraid Trump will repeal black lung benefits with Obamacare
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A mind-blowing 18-month 0% APR credit card
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
8 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
The highest paying cash back card has arrived
Most Popular
Cost of raising a child: $233,610
Chevy Bolt wins Car of the Year
How Trump could use his executive power on Obamacare