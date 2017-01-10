Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
CES
We played chess against a robot and... won?
by Jack Regan
@jack_regan
Taiwan-based ITRI has created a robot that can distinguish between objects of different shapes and sizes, and intelligently move them around. CNNTech's Samuel Burke puts it to the test with a game of chess.
