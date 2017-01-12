Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Innovate
Cards Against Humanity gets a Silicon Valley version
by Lisa Fischer
@CNNTech
Cards Against Silicon Valley and Disrupt Cards are two new games that mock some of the cliches of working in tech.
Related Videos
01:40
Cards Against Humanity gets a Silicon Valley version
01:03
Your next monopoly game piece could be a hashtag
00:55
The original iPhone almost looked like this
01:03
LG's new robots do your chores
00:59
Teaching kids to code with Legos
01:07
Ringing in 2017 around the world
Top Videos
03:09
Nissan wants to remotely pilot self-driving cars
01:00
Toyota's space-age concept car for 2030
03:35
Don Peebles: Trump will help create 'upward mobility' for minorities
03:20
First date with humanoid robot Pepper
02:44
First look at Faraday Future's electric racecar
03:39
Coal country afraid Trump will repeal black lung benefits with Obamacare
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A mind-blowing 18-month 0% APR credit card
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
8 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
The highest paying cash back card has arrived
Most Popular
Trump: Shop LL Bean, don't boycott it
Health care battle cheat sheet: Democrats vs. GOP
TSA found a record number of guns in carry-ons last year