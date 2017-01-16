Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Upstarts

Billionaire behind 5-hour ENERGY takes on new project

5-hour ENERGY Founder Manoj Bhargava has big plans outside the energy drink space. CNN Correspondent Rachel Crane finds out how the former monk and Princeton dropout plans to address the world's most pressing problems.

