Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Innovate
Crash dummies get hit with drones to test impact
Researchers at Virginia Tech are crashing drones into dummies to predict injuries caused by drone collisions and make recommendations for safety regulations.
Related Videos
01:01
Crash dummies get hit with drones to test impact
01:00
Panasonic's hospitality robot will wait on you
01:12
SpaceX returns to flight, nails rocket landing
01:40
Cards Against Humanity gets a Silicon Valley version
01:03
Your next monopoly game piece could be a hashtag
00:55
The original iPhone almost looked like this
Top Videos
03:09
Nissan wants to remotely pilot self-driving cars
01:00
Toyota's space-age concept car for 2030
03:35
Don Peebles: Trump will help create 'upward mobility' for minorities
03:20
First date with humanoid robot Pepper
02:44
First look at Faraday Future's electric racecar
03:39
Coal country afraid Trump will repeal black lung benefits with Obamacare
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A mind-blowing 18-month 0% APR credit card
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
8 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
The highest paying cash back card has arrived
Most Popular
Monica Crowley bows out of Trump administration post following plagiarism revelations
These 8 men are richer than 3.6 billion people combined
4 steps to paying of your student loans, from someone who crushed $100,000