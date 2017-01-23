Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Love Inc.
Tech founder wants you to share your sex life
by Alfie Alcántara
@CNNTech
CNNTech's Sara O'Brien sits down with entrepreneur Cindy Gallop to learn about a user-generated social sex platform, and the potential for sex to become the next trillion-dollar industry.
Related Videos
04:15
Tech founder wants you to share your sex life
02:47
We help the Millionaire Matchmaker find a date on Tinder
01:05
A questionnaire can determine your sex life
00:36
Are apps making in-person dating harder?
02:50
Future of sex: No touching involved
02:55
Cupid's wearing a hoodie, worth billions
Top Videos
03:09
Nissan wants to remotely pilot self-driving cars
01:00
Toyota's space-age concept car for 2030
03:35
Don Peebles: Trump will help create 'upward mobility' for minorities
03:20
First date with humanoid robot Pepper
02:44
First look at Faraday Future's electric racecar
03:39
Coal country afraid Trump will repeal black lung benefits with Obamacare
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A jaw-dropping 40,000 point bonus has arrived
Transferring credit card balances to a 21-month 0% APR is ingenious
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
Top rewards cards offering 0% intro APRs
Most Popular
'Saturday Night Live' writer suspended over 'insensitive' Barron Trump tweet
'Star Wars: Episode VIII' official title revealed
Trump resigned from business before taking office, docs say