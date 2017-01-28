Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
CNNMoney Reports
Jack Dorsey: 'We benefit from immigration'
by Jack Regan & Alfredo Alcantara
@CNNTech
Yassin Terou is a Syrian refugee who's built his business using Square. Laurie Segall sits down with Yassin and Square CEO Jack Dorsey to talk about President Trump's latest immigration policies.
Related Videos
03:23
Jack Dorsey: 'We benefit from immigration'
01:09
These men will oversee ethics in the Trump Organization
03:02
Trump signs oil pipeline executive actions
02:45
GOP governor: Keep this part of Obamacare
00:45
Trump says he will handle trade talks with UK himself
03:38
Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
Top Videos
03:48
Fmr. Wells Fargo managers: the pressure was unbearable
01:17
New Mustang is as good as old
03:09
Nissan wants to remotely pilot self-driving cars
01:00
Toyota's space-age concept car for 2030
03:35
Don Peebles: Trump will help create 'upward mobility' for minorities
03:20
First date with humanoid robot Pepper
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A jaw-dropping 40,000 point bonus has arrived
Transferring credit card balances to a 21-month 0% APR is ingenious
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
Top rewards cards offering 0% intro APRs
Most Popular
Mark Zuckerberg criticizes Trump on immigration
The Twitter resistance: Fighting Trump one tweet at a time
Melania Trump on Vanity Fair Mexico cover at an awkward time