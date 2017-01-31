Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Innovate
This Vespa follows you around with your cargo
by Lisa Fischer
@CNNTech
Gita is an autonomous vehicle that can hold up to 40 lbs of cargo and follow you wherever you go.
Related Videos
00:52
This Vespa follows you around with your cargo
01:00
These eyeglasses are unusual— they're made in the US
01:02
Astronauts prep for space by living in caves
01:44
How Microsoft's Cortana will compete with Alexa
01:01
Crash dummies get hit with drones to test impact
01:00
Panasonic's hospitality robot will wait on you
Top Videos
03:48
Fmr. Wells Fargo managers: the pressure was unbearable
01:17
New Mustang is as good as old
03:09
Nissan wants to remotely pilot self-driving cars
01:00
Toyota's space-age concept car for 2030
03:35
Don Peebles: Trump will help create 'upward mobility' for minorities
03:20
First date with humanoid robot Pepper
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A jaw-dropping 40,000 point bonus has arrived
Transferring credit card balances to a 21-month 0% APR is ingenious
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
Top rewards cards offering 0% intro APRs
Most Popular
India freaks out over U.S. plans to change H-1B high-skilled visas
Trump's immigration reform: High-skilled visas may be next
Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or Mexico