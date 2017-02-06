Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
Tech firms take travel ban opposition to court
Google, Facebook, Apple and multiple other tech giants have come together to formally condemn President Trump's travel ban, citing a violation of the constitution in a legal brief. CNN's Samuel Burke reports.
