Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Why I did it: Twitter account hackers tell all
by Maya Dangerfield
@CNNTech
OurMine is a hacking collective that's infiltrated many prominent Twitter accounts, including those belonging to Sony Music Entertainment and The New York Times.
Related Videos
02:05
Why I did it: Twitter account hackers tell all
01:12
Trump meets with Intel CEO
03:14
Obama's @POTUS manager: Account insecure under Trump
Top Videos
03:06
Inside the world of women's tackle football
01:40
Behind the scenes of the Puppy Bowl
02:44
Trump piñatas selling out in Mexico
03:23
Arab-American business owners: We create jobs & wealth
02:44
Will NRA-backed Trump actually hurt the gun industry?
03:48
Fmr. Wells Fargo managers: the pressure was unbearable
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A mind-blowing 21-month 0% APR credit card
A 10% cash back card has arrived (see terms)
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
Top rewards cards offering 0% intro APRs
Most Popular
Kellyanne Conway plugs Ivanka Trump merchandise in White House interview
Boris Johnson has renounced his U.S. citizenship
Ass or asset? Stephen Curry confronts Under Armour CEO over Trump