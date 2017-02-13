Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Innovate
Inside Uber's DC operation
by Lisa Fischer and Jeremy Moorhead
@CNNTech
Uber General Manager Rachel Holt sits down with CNNTech Senior Correspondent Laurie Segall to talk about the regulatory challenges the company has faced.
Related Videos
01:04
Your next monopoly game piece could be a hashtag
03:17
No massages? Why Uber's workplace is different than other tech companies
02:01
Inside Uber's DC operation
00:52
This Vespa follows you around with your cargo
01:00
These eyeglasses are unusual— they're made in the US
01:02
Astronauts prep for space by living in caves
Top Videos
05:48
How Trump's travel ban hits this South Dakota doctor
02:26
Sean Spicer's tough start
02:51
Two hours. 28 tunnels. 9,000-feet high: America's only Amtrak train that goes from city to ski slope
03:06
Inside the world of women's tackle football
03:23
Arab-American business owners: We create jobs & wealth
01:49
White House plugs Ivanka Trump's brand
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A mind-blowing 21-month 0% APR credit card
A 10% cash back card has arrived (see terms)
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
Top rewards cards offering 0% intro APRs
Most Popular
Mexico ready to retaliate by hurting American corn farmers
Playboy: Nude photos are back
How Victor Cruz spends his money