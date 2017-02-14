Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
To CNNMoney
business
culture
gadgets
future
startups
To CNNMoney
Innovate
Trump's Android raises security concerns...again
by Samuel Burke and Maya Dangerfield
@CNNTech
Security experts are wondering what methods President Trump is using to secure his Android smartphone.
Related Videos
02:07
Trump's Android raises security concerns...again
01:02
Using cotton candy machines to make artificial organs
01:03
Your next monopoly game piece could be a hashtag
00:52
This Vespa follows you around with your cargo
01:00
These eyeglasses are unusual— they're made in the US
01:02
Astronauts prep for space by living in caves
Top Videos
05:48
How Trump's travel ban hits this South Dakota doctor
02:26
Sean Spicer's tough start
02:51
Two hours. 28 tunnels. 9,000-feet high: America's only Amtrak train that goes from city to ski slope
03:06
Inside the world of women's tackle football
03:23
Arab-American business owners: We create jobs & wealth
01:43
White House plugs Ivanka Trump's brand
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A mind-blowing 21-month 0% APR credit card
A 10% cash back card has arrived (see terms)
10 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
Top rewards cards offering 0% intro APRs
Most Popular
Harrison Ford's plane involved in airliner mishap
Ethics office: White House should investigate Kellyanne Conway for Ivanka Trump plug
Flynn resignation: Fox, Breitbart focus on leaks